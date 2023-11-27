MTN Partners with Accenture and Genesys to elevate Customer Experience

MTN, Africa’s telecommunications service provider, is elevating customer

experience through partnering with global consulting firm Accenture and customer experience solutions provider Genesys.

This initiative aims to redefine customer care for MTN’s subscribers by leveraging cloud-native solutions and advanced AI capabilities to drive customer-centric innovation and operational excellence.

Wielding the Genesys Cloud CX Platform

The Genesys Cloud CX platform, a pivotal component of this transformative

program is engineered with cutting-edge AI capabilities.

It incorporates natural language processing to understand customer queries more intuitively and machine learning algorithms to adapt and improve over time.

These advanced technologies work in tandem to provide real-time insights and analytics that are invaluable for decision-making.

AI-Driven Analytics

For MTN’s expansive network of thousands of agents, this means the ability to offer

a service that is not just efficient but also highly personalized. The platform’s AI-

driven analytics allow agents to understand customer behavior and preferences

and tailor interactions to individual needs.

This level of customization significantly enhances customer satisfaction and fosters loyalty, setting a new standard for customer engagement in the telecommunications industry.

Cornerstone for Reimagining Customer Care

“As we navigate the complexities of a digital world, this transition to a leading-edge

cloud-native Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solution serves as a cornerstone

for reimagining customer care,” says MTN’s Group Chief Information Officer, Nikos

Angelopoulos. “Our collaboration with Accenture and Genesys produced a scalable

and adaptable solution that empowers our agents to better serve customers and

positions us for long-term growth and operational efficiency.”

Cornelia van Heerden, Executive Customer Experience Operations for MTN South

Africa, adds, “We aim to go beyond resolving queries to becoming a trusted partner

in our customers’ digital journeys, offering a seamless experience across multiple

touchpoints.”

Adapting to Customers Changing Needs

Over the past year, MTN Operating Companies in several countries, including South

Africa, Nigeria, and Uganda have successfully transitioned to the Genesys Cloud CX

platform. “This initiative is a testament to our resolve to adapt and grow with our

customers, proactively meeting their ever-changing needs,” says Enzo Scarcella,

MTN’s Group Chief Consumer Officer.

In South Africa alone, the transformation has yielded a 40% year-on-year reduction

in call volume, demonstrating the initiative’s immediate impact on operational excellence.