Technology is finding its way into every sector of society and is being embraced for its ability to enhance every aspect of business, resulting in more efficient processes and better returns.

A striking example of how the power of technology is being harnessed in an innovative way is the story of Enartis, an Italian multinational company and part of the Esseco Group, which operates in the alcoholic beverage sector and wine products and services market, acquired majority share of WATGRID or, better known as WINEGRID in the market , is a company that uses technology to monitor wine production with sensors.

Wineries have embraced various technologies to enhance and optimize their processes, from vineyard management to production, quality control, and distribution. Some of the technologies used in the wine industry include: Internet of Things (IoT), Drones, Temperature and Humidity control systems, and green technologies.

All of these technologies have resulted in significant improvement in the management and production of wineries.

Internationally, E. & J. Gallo Winery also employs the use of precision agriculture techniques like the use of sensors in their vineyards to monitor soil conditions and optimize irrigation. They also leverage data analytics for decision-making in vineyard management.

Another winery, Château Mouton Rothschild have explored the use of blockchain technology for wine authentication and traceability. Blockchain ensures transparency in the supply chain, allowing consumers to verify the origin and authenticity of the wine.

WINEGRID’s technology is based on the use of smart sensors that are applied at different stages of wine production, particularly during fermentation. These sensors can collect real-time data on both the progress of fermentation and other important parameters.

The data collected are processed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and advanced algorithms within a proprietary information system on a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform. This provides valuable insights to winemakers about fermentation and ageing, helping them make decisions quickly and reduce production costs.

Harnessing the power of this technology, brings the smart element to the winemaking processes. AI is also being embraced in the industry.

Piermario Ticozzelli, Strategic Business Director of Enartis says, “AI software will enable them to perform predictive analysis of their production, minimizing the need for product sampling and analysis of their production, minimizing the need for product sampling and analysis during the winemaking process.”

The integration of technology into the winemaking process is a concept that is now known as “Smart Enology” and is more widely being introduced into the industry to increase efficiency.