Schneider Electric to address Datacentre Sustainability topic at AfricaCom

Datacentre operators are under increasing pressure to meet sustainability goals and address their carbon footprint. According to Harvard Business Review, 99% of large company CEOs agree that sustainability forms a vital part of their business’s future success.

Furthermore, 75% of investment executives agree that a company’s sustainability performance is important when making investment decisions, says MIT Sloan Management. Establishing sustainable data center operations should be a prominent driver in organizations’ efforts to meet their net zero goals.

Datacentre sustainability is also an ever-pervasive theme at this year’s AfricaCom, the continent’s premier technology and telecommunications event, held from 14-16 November 2023 at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa.

Schneider Electric, one of the companies that will be sponsoring AfricaCom, which positions itself as a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation will be addressing delegates at the event and discussing the topic, Powering the Digital Age: Exploring Next-Generation Data Centre Solutions.