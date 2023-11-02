2 Senior Appointments at Exclusive Networks Africa

Two recent senior appointments at Exclusive Networks Africa aim to bolster the management team within the South African and SADC regions of the company, a globally trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure.

Exclusive Networks Africa distributes its solutions through an extensive, reputable, and solution-focused partner base across the continent.

Anton Jacobsz, Managing Director of Exclusive Networks Africa, expresses, “We are thrilled to welcome Debbie Beech as our new Country Manager for SA and SADC, along with Broughdwin Patel in the role of Vendor Alliance Director. As a business that collaborates with reseller partners to seize opportunities in the ever-evolving technological landscape, we recognize that our executives play a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s future. Their leadership is crucial to ensuring the company’s sustained success in the region. We eagerly embrace their energy and experience as we continue our evolution.”

In her new role as the Country Manager for SA and SADC, Beech succeeds Stefan van de Giessen, who remains with Exclusive Networks Africa, continuing to share his support and wealth of expertise. Van de Giessen transitions to a senior leadership position within the Group, taking on responsibility for the company’s Global Systems Integrator business across the continent.

Beech, an accomplished sales and channel leader, brings expertise in the information technology, telecommunications, finance, and services industries to the table. Her strengths lie in strategic skills, sales operations, and management experience.

Beech remarks, “I have previously worked with companies such as Dimension Data, RT Systems, Performanta Group, and Taurus Capital Finance Group. I consider myself a big-picture thinker, leading with business strategy. Developing and implementing strategic plans is one of my strengths.

“In this capacity, I am eager to leverage my existing relationships and experience to execute strategies and objectives across the region. I am also thrilled to join a robust international business, enabling us to tap into global expertise within the region, making the company a formidable force.”

Patel elaborates, “I’ve spent 20 years in the ICT space, working for companies including Dimension Data, Cisco, Hewlett-Packard (HP), and iConnect Telecoms, where I spent 13 years. Joining Exclusive Networks Africa is a humbling and exciting opportunity for me—I believe they have partnered with strong companies, offering excellent solutions. I look forward to aiding the company in gaining market share for our preferred vendor partners and foresee a strong alignment between my team and Debbie’s.

“Recently completing my Master’s Degree, I consider myself a ‘servant leader,’ offering a different dynamic to my colleagues and peers. I believe that people don’t necessarily do as you tell them to do, but as they see you doing—it’s important for me to be seen leading from the front.”

Jacobsz adds, “We are delighted to have Debbie and Broughdwin join us as part of our executive team—they will fortify our leadership within the channel and vendor spaces. I anticipate their continuous contributions as Exclusive Networks Africa expands its presence in the region. Our journey, thus far, with the merger into a global and listed company has been phenomenal, enabling us to create an even larger footprint across Africa.

“As Jeff Bezos, the American founder of Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud computing company, has noted: ‘What’s dangerous is not to evolve.’ We take immense pride in our progress and eagerly anticipate further expansion across Africa.”