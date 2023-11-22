Sber Grants Access to AI model classifying ESG Risks

Sber has created an open-source NLP model recognizing and classifying texts in 47

environmental, social, and governance topics.

The Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the ESG Risk Office at Sberbank designed

ESGify, a user-friendly NLP model to evaluate corporate ESG risks, First Deputy

Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board Alexander Vedyakhin said at AI Journey

2023.

The NLP (Natural Language Processing) model processes and structurizes texts in

Russian and English. A dataset of 2,500 unique texts about ESG risks was used to train

the model, followed by a two-stage verification of the dataset markup results to improve

the quality.

Drawing on a risk-oriented approach, the classifier can correlate any text from public

sources with a specific type of realized risk or indicate its non-present. This is how it helps

analyze ESG risks based on public information when there is no standardized data about

companies.

The service is embeddable in any ESG risk assessment product or mechanism. ESG risk

classification helps to drive ESG practices in data science and business communities.

Sber’s AI model can help assess the investment appeal of a business taking ESG risks

into account, and help in screening suppliers, counterparties and customers for

compliance with ESG principles. The service will also be useful to consulting firms and

analytical agencies.

Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

“Sber was one of the first in Russia to introduce ESG principles into all aspects of its

businesses and has been sharing its expertise, innovative tools and services with

businesses and regions for several years to facilitate their ESG transformation.

Our AI model, which automatically identifies risk types, helps optimize ESG risk work. ESGify draws on an advanced hierarchy: the model is able to categorize texts into 47

environmental, social and governance topics. It is continuously being trained and

developed. Moving forward, the service is expected to be able to identify risk significance

in addition to their classification.”