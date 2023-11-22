Attendees of #HISA2023 to receive CPD Points from ASAIPA

Attendees of this year’s Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023, will receive 8 CPD (Continuing Professional Development) points from ASAIPA.

Health practitioners seeking to ensure ethical practice, can pursue consistent and ongoing commitment to lifelong learning through a process of Continuous Professional Development (CPD). CPD assists healthcare professionals to update and develop the knowledge, skills and ethical attitudes that underpin competent practice.

This perspective protects the public interest and promotes the health of all members of the South African society.

According to HPCSA (Health Professions Council of South Africa) The Health Professions Act, 1974 (Act No. 56 of 1974) as amended, endorses CPD as the means for maintaining and updating professional competence, to ensure that the public interest is always promoted and protected, as well as ensuring the best possible health care service to the community.

CPD should address the emerging health needs and be relevant to the health priorities of the country.

Healthcare professionals are encouraged to follow the guidelines for CPD provided on their website, through engagement with continuing education activities presented to all healthcare practitioners who are registered with the HPCSA.

The hierarchy of activities detailed include traditional learning experiences such as attendance of conference presentations and workshops, as well as structured courses and quality assurance audits of practices or groups of professionals in their work environments.