SAP’s Youth Skills Program Takes Root in South Africa

SAP has reaffirmed its dedication to youth skills development through its SAP Educate to Employ initiative, a partnership with UNICEF and the government.

This launch in South Africa coincides with a critical period of high youth unemployment in the country with an initiative focusing on educating 16–24-year-olds in soft skills, foundational knowledge, and SAP skills using the student zone on the SAP Learning site.

“Skilling our youth to meaningfully participate in the digital economy is essential to an equality-centric and prosperous nation. We welcome SAP’s continued investment into skills development for the youth and extend our congratulations to UNICEF and SAP on their partnership”, Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana anticipates supporting efforts to scale the SAP Educate to Employ initiative.

Announcing the first 100 participants at the event, the program will provide them with a 6-12 month remote learning experience to integrate them into the SAP ecosystem as young professionals. Anele Chulayo, an aspiring software developer, stated,

”My passion for coding since high school has fueled my desire to create impactful apps and technology. I applied for the SAP Educate to Employ program in August and am thrilled to be selected, the program is in progress, and I’m enthusiastic about daily learning, including programming languages and web development. I strongly believe in the transformative power of technology to make a positive impact on people’s lives, irrespective of their background”.

SAP’s initiative in Africa, including Africa Code Week and the SAP Young Professional Program, tackles youth unemployment, promoting skills development.

Christine Muhigana, UNICEF Representative in South Africa, says, ”To thrive in a dynamic job market, youth require accessible skills and training. Our SAP partnership aims to create a lasting positive impact on South Africa’s youth employment prospects and beyond”.