Safaricom latest pricing structure for 5G in Kenya

After having announced the expansion of 5G to towns across 35 counties in Kenya, Safaricom has decided to decrease the pricing structure of their 5G Wi-Fi routers and increase volumes for Home Consumer packages in an attempt to make the connectivity more accessible to all. Customers can view available 5G zones on the company’s website.

In October 2022, Safaricom became the first service provider in Kenya to launch 5G. Since then, coverage has grown to select towns across 35 counties.

Safaricom has also provided 5G data bundles to enable its over 500,000 customers using 5G smartphones to browse at ultra-fast speeds, while all new 5G customers can also redeem a free 5GB bundle on my Safaricom App. The 5G bundles are available under ‘Go Monthly’ on MySafaricom App, Safaricom.com, and USSD *544#

Cash customers are now entitled to a 60% price reduction on the purchase of their 5G router, which will now retail for KES 9,999 from the previous KES 25,000. Nearly half a million eligible customers will have the option to sign up for an 18-month contract that will enable them to receive the router for free.

The increase of 5G Wi-Fi volumes for Home Consumer packages will now offer –

400GB 3,499/-

800GB 5,999/-

1500GB 9,999/-

5G Business Wi-Fi offers unlimited plans from Kes 4,000 for 10 Mbps, catering to diverse business connectivity requirements.

“As a digital lifestyle enabler, we are excited about a 5G future, which makes it possible to close the digital divide in underserved communities, provide access to critical services such as healthcare or spur economic growth by connecting small businesses to new opportunities. By increasing 5G coverage, we are enhancing Kenya’s best internet network and empowering our customers to start exploring the possibilities of 5G,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, of Safaricom PLC.