Ghana’s New Executive Chairman!!!!

Ghana| DKK Partners has appointed Clifford Mettle as the Executive Chairman of Ghana.

His experience in African financial services, banking, and leadership will help DKK expand its presence and services in the African market, democratizing the payments industry and offering FX and financial services. DKK Partners aims to become a global leader in FinTech, supporting emerging markets with innovative payment solutions.

Mettle, with three decades of experience in the financial sector, including roles with Ghana International Bank and Citibank, brings expertise in marketing strategy and consulting. His appointment follows DKK’s expansion into the African market, and he will accelerate the company’s growth in serving the African market as a hub.

Clifford Mettle, Executive Chairman of DKK Partners Ghana, expressed excitement about joining the team and leveraging his experience to enhance DKK Partners’ commitment to making FinTech accessible. Khalid Talukder, Co-founder of DKK Partners, welcomed Mettle’s appointment and the team’s expansion as the company continues to offer FX and payment technologies to promote global business growth.