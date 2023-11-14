CCI South Africa Triumphs: Double Wins at BPESA Awards

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) leader CCI South Africa and its impact sourcing partner, CareerBox Africa, received accolades at the recent BPESA GBA Alchemy Awards 2023, showcasing their significant contributions to the BPO industry.

CCI South Africa secured two major wins for the Top Offshore Campaign and Top Impact Sourcing Operation. CCI honored Mark Chana, its Chief Operating Officer, with the CEO Appreciation Award, recognizing his unwavering commitment to the BPO industry.

These victories, coupled with 13 finalists across 11 categories, highlight the remarkable work of CCI and CareerBox in positively impacting lives through impact sourcing. Notably, six CCI South Africa employees received recognition for their achievements in various categories.

Melanie Govender, a finalist in the Top GBS Customer Service Professional category, and Anusha Ramraj and Grace Mpiti, a finalist in the Top Women in GBS Leadership category, reflect the depth of talent within CCI. Nivolin Sukhram, Vumile Khumalo, and Tamez Govender also demonstrated excellence in operational management and analysis, earning recognition.

CareerBox Africa, specializing in impact sourcing, emerged as a finalist in the Top Impact Sourcing Partner and Top Support Service Provider categories. Additionally, CareerBox employee Samir Samdass was acknowledged as a finalist in the Top GBS Trainer/Coach category.

Peter Andrew, CEO of CCI South Africa, expressed his pride in the recognition, “It is an honour to be recognized in the Business Process Outsourcing industry for our ongoing work and commitment to the sector. As a people-centered business it is fantastic to see the company, and particularly our high-achieving employees, having the opportunity to be recognized as market leaders who deliver world-class work for the South African BPO industry. I am delighted that our chief operating officer Mark Chana has had the spotlight shone on him with this influential award,”

The company’s commitment to growth, quality service delivery, and excellence is evident, with substantial investments in developing industry expertise and integrating digital skills among its employees.

Peter Andrew concluded by expressing immense pride in leading a team that embodies the ethos of ‘human connections, business results,’ which lies at the heart of CCI’s achievements.