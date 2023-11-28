Absa Debuts Data Science and Engineering Academy

Absa launches its Data Science and Engineering Academy, fostering emerging data talent in South Africa’s financial landscape.

The 12-month program aims to transform its first cohort of 20 learners into data specialists, equipping them with advanced knowledge and skills to add value across the data lifecycle.

Liesle Barendse, Leadership and Learning Development Specialist at Absa Group says “We are pleased to be collaborating with Explore Al on the Data Science and Engineering Academy. At Absa, we are committed to empowering the youth with the skills they need for the jobs of the future. Our priority is supporting our learners through skills development programs and helping them become more employable and ultimately changing lives.”

The academy addresses the growing demand for data expertise in the digital age, offering a dual program approach that combines accredited leadership with practical skills development.

Ridwaan Rasool, Chief Analytics Officer for Absa Technology, underscored data significance, stating, “In the heart of our tech strategy lies the recognition that data is not just a tool, it’s the compass guiding our journey into the future. By empowering our learners and helping them to enhance their data capabilities, we aim to drive greater efficiencies and create services and products that truly resonate with our customers.”

Absa’s youth empowerment aligns with technology education, fostering future-oriented skills for ongoing youth development in the tech sector.