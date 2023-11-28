Transforming mobile and network/IT equipment markets through circular solutions

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Orange have partnered to revolutionize Egypt’s mobile device and network equipment markets.

An initiative for supporting the adoption of circular economy practices, developing a local infrastructure and creating capacity development opportunities

This initiative, part of the global SWITCH2CE project, aims to establish a circular economy in the country’s ICT and electronics value chain. Formalizing the recycling of e-waste and extending product lifetimes is expected to positively impact the environment and reduce carbon footprints through this pilot project.

Key objectives include:

Supporting the adoption of circular economy practices and policies: The initiative aims to accelerate the development of circular economy practices and policies in Egypt by engaging citizens and advocating for behavioral change towards recycling and circularity.

The initiative aims to accelerate the development of circular economy practices and policies in Egypt by engaging citizens and advocating for behavioral change towards recycling and circularity. Developing a local infrastructure: network equipment and mobile device refurbishment centers will be established to serve the local market, with ambitions to become an Africa & Middle East hub.

network equipment and mobile device refurbishment centers will be established to serve the local market, with ambitions to become an Africa & Middle East hub. Capacity Development: Local technicians will be recruited and trained, vocational certifying training programs will be introduced, and new practices that promote circular transitions in the electronics sector will be implemented, including in the informal sector.

A need to bring a circular economy to Egypt and Africa

The project, supported by the European Union and the Government of Finland, aligns with Egypt’s goals to increase recycling rates and ensure safe disposal of hazardous waste. Orange’s collaboration with Nokia, Cordon Group, and others will drive sustainable practices in Egypt’s rapidly growing ICT sector.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the United Nations and our partners, Nokia and Cordon Group, to help implement a circular economy in Egypt and Africa. The evolution of uses and the strong expansion of electronic equipment require a responsible reconditioning system that integrates local markets and includes the local population.

Orange is proud to be able to use its long-standing expertise to develop this virtuous economy and contribute to the social and economic development of the territories in which it operates” explains Jérôme Hénique, Executive Vice President, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA)