Keeping the Lights On: FNB Reinforces ATMs with UPS for Seamless Service Access

FNB plans to improve the operational resilience of its ATM network across the country by installing Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems in over 1,000 standalone ATMs, allowing customers to access services during power outages.

The first phase of the project will begin with installations at 300 ATMs by the end of this year.

Operational Resilience Despite Load Shedding

Zibu Nqala, CEO of FNB Points of Presence, says, “Standalone ATMs are our top priority because they are frequently located in areas with no backup power.

“The installation of UPS systems is a crucial step in improving our operational resilience and mitigating the impact of power outages, such as load shedding, on our customers.

“Our approach for phase one will be ATMs in locations with heavy device usage without no landlord backup power.

“These ATMs will be able to operate for at least four hours during interruptions in power, allowing customers to access services during both planned and unplanned outages.”

Back-up Power in Place to Meet the Demand

The development follows FNB’s recent commitment to equip 100 of its branches with solar power. The majority of FNB branches already have back-up power solutions in place to maintain service availability during power outages.

FNB operates nearly 5000 ATMs across South Africa and targets to have 90% of all ATM’s covered by alternate and back-up power supply by 2024.

The installation of UPS systems at standalone ATMs coincides with the start of the summer season, which is associated with increased demand for financial services.