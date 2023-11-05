5 Tips on Creating a Good Password

Passwords serve as the keys to your online accounts, safeguarding personal information from hackers. Crafting and recalling strong passwords can be challenging, especially with multiple accounts.

Here are 5 tips for creating and securing a robust password:

1. Password Manager: Utilize a password manager like 1Password, Dashlane, Bitwarden, or Keeper. These tools generate, store, and fill in passwords, requiring only one master password for access. Password managers aid in creating strong, unique passwords and alert you to any weaknesses or compromises.

2. Length and Memorability: Opt for a lengthy password of at least 12 characters. Construct a memorable phrase, lyric, quote, or meaningful words. Avoid common and easily guessed patterns, such as “password” or “1234.”

3. Numbers, Symbols, Capital Letters: Enhance complexity by incorporating numbers, symbols, and capital letters. Replace letters with numbers (e.g., “E” with “3”) or add symbols like “@” or “#.” Mix in capital letters strategically for added security.

4. Avoid Personal Information: Steer clear of easily accessible personal details like names, birthdays, or phone numbers. Hackers can exploit this information to guess passwords or answer security questions. Refrain from using words related to the website or service.

5. Keep Password Secure: Safeguard your password from theft by not writing it down or sharing it unless necessary. Avoid using the same password across multiple accounts, especially for crucial ones like email or banking. Regularly change passwords and employ unique ones for different accounts. Immediately change a password if you suspect it has been compromised.