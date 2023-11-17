Vodacom Users to Access Affordable 4G Phones

MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices annually, has partnered with Digit to offer affordable 4G smartphones to Vodacom customers.

The collaboration aims to make modern 4G/LTE smartphones accessible to millions in South Africa, Egypt, and Tanzania who still use 2G devices.

“Africa’s mobile network operators such as Vodacom have made impressive progress in covering the continent with 4G mobile broadband while bringing down the mobile data costs,” said Rami Osman, Director for Business Development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa. “Affordable and reliable Smartphones like the Digit 4G have an invaluable role in accelerating access to those networks so that everyone in Africa can enjoy the benefits of fast mobile connectivity.”

Davide Tacchino, Managing Executive: Terminals at Vodacom said: “4G device distribution and adoption is one of the greatest barriers to unleashing digital inclusion in Africa. We are drawing on our global strengths and partnerships with local suppliers to ensure that affordable data-capable devices are available to all our customers to connect them for a better future.”

Abdul Rehman Mahmood, CEO of Digit, added: “DIGIT is on a mission to close the digital divide in Africa, and to achieve this, we are pleased to partner with Vodacom Group and MediaTek to have a positive impact on African people’s lives. Digit4G Energy is a unique combination of a touch screen with a keyboard, operating on DigitOS ensures uninterrupted connectivity with advanced features like VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, and Bluetooth. Together with Vodacom, DIGIT will work towards making affordable 4G Phones available for all.”