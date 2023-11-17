Looking for ways to run your startup seamlessly?

Smart devices and cloud apps make it easy to run your startup or small business wherever you are. Whether you need a customer relationship management system, a project management tool, e-commerce and payments solutions, or tools to create stunning marketing materials, you’re spoilt for choice

TCL highlights top Android apps for SME owners during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Basecamp

Basecamp is a simple project management solution that offers an easy, centralized place to store project information, make decisions, assign tasks, and track milestones.

Canva

Canva is a free photo editor and video editor that can help create stunning social media posts, brochures, images for blog posts, and more. It’s designed for people who don’t have experience or expertise in graphic design.

HubSpot

Create remarkable customer experiences with powerful and easy-to-use sales, service, and marketing tools. Stay on top of your inbox, open support tickets, report customer issues, and track service level agreements right from your mobile device. Plus, you can use the app to connect with your customers on social media.

iKhokha

This mobile point-of-sale solution enables business owners to accept card transactions via the iKhokha range of card machines, which work in conjunction with the iKhokha smartphone app. Accept Visa and MasterCard debit and credit card payments, tender cash and mobile transactions, sell value-added services such as mobile airtime, and monitor and track sales performance on the app.

Shopify

Run your ecommerce business from your mobile device with Shopify. The app enables you to process orders, manage products, track sales, run marketing campaigns, and more. You have the power to make edits to your e-commerce store theme, like adding announcement banners, posting blog posts, and more, all from your smartphone.

Slack

Slack is a collaboration platform that brings all your communication together in one place. It offers real-time messaging, file sharing, archiving, and searching for modern teams. It’s a great way to drive collaboration when employees aren’t always in the same building. It also integrates with many tools that businesses already use, such as Dropbox, Trello, and Zendesk.

Trello

Trello is a visual tool for organizing your work and life. Its boards, lists, and cards enable you to prioritize your projects in a fun, flexible, and rewarding way. You can use it to manage your to-do lists and get things done.

WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business allows a business presence on WhatsApp, facilitating efficient communication and business growth. Users can install both WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp Messenger on the same phone with different numbers.

Yoco

Yoco is a payment solution for small businesses. The Yoco app offers features such as creating invoices, sending payment links, receiving alerts upon payment, applying for business loans, and serving as a point-of-sale by connecting to a card machine via Bluetooth.

Zoho CRM

Zoho’s mobile customer relationship management (CRM) app acts as your personal sales tool, keeping you in the know whether you’re at your desk or on the move. The CRM app takes care of your CRM requirements on the go with features like search, call, email, check-in, locate leads nearby, and notifications.