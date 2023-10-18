Strategic Partnership to Offer Digital Payment Solutions

VALR, a crypto exchange in South Africa, and Visa, the world’s card network, have formed a strategic partnership for issuing Visa cards and delivering digital payment solutions.

They will collaborate on payment solutions that leverage VALR’s crypto expertise and Visa’s extensive payment capabilities. VALR recently gained approval to offer crypto services in Europe and is in the process of obtaining licenses in Dubai, Mauritius, and South Africa. This partnership follows Visa’s other collaborations with prominent global crypto service providers, including Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Circle.

Farzam Ehsani, VALR Co-founder and CEO, stated, “A partnership with Visa was a natural step for VALR as we bring more innovative products and services to our customer base.” VALR has become the leading crypto exchange in Africa, processing the highest trading volume on the continent and offering innovative services like VALR Pay, blockchain staking, spot margin trading, and soon-to-launch perpetual futures. As part of its global push for digital currency adoption, Visa has actively engaged with the crypto industry by offering consulting services and making investments in crypto platforms.

Lineshree Moodley, General Manager at Visa South Africa, said, “Visa is excited to work with VALR to issue Visa credentials to VALR customers and collaborate on innovative payment and card products.” VALR, established in 2018, is a global crypto exchange headquartered in South Africa, processing over $10 billion in trading volume and serving both retail customers and corporate clients worldwide. Visa, with its global reach, has issued billions of card credentials and is a trusted name in the digital payment landscape, facilitating transactions for millions of merchants. This partnership aims to provide VALR customers with a unique value proposition.