Safaricom Introduces ‘Safaricom Hook’ Empowerment Platform

Safaricom unveiled Safaricom Hook, a new platform dedicated to empowering the youth through technology. With a focus on technology, career, and culture, it aims to support Gen Z aspirations and enhance their lives by providing custom offerings that utilize Safaricom’s extensive mobile network.

CEO Peter Ndegwa stated, “Safaricom Hook aims to be a platform for young Kenyans to find inspiration, opportunities, and a sense of belonging in an ever-changing world. We want to establish a lasting connection with this unique generation.”

Safaricom Hook facilitates Gen Z’s online potential by offering smartphone access, innovative packages like Make Your Own Bundle, and loyalty rewards. In the Tech segment, Safaricom focuses on digital skills, with initiatives such as the Digital Talent Programme and partnerships with organizations like the Power Learn Project. The Career segment prepares youth for both conventional and unconventional careers, collaborating with Meta, Wowzi, and Brighter Monday.

The Culture component supports Gen Z’s passions, including sports through Safaricom Chapa Dimba, content creation via Baze, and Fashion, partnering with Artfit. Safaricom Hook also encourages a savings culture by leveraging M-PESA Go and the Mali wealth management platform.