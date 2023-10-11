Safaricom Expands MyCounty App Platform to Kitui County in Kenya

Safaricom announces its partnership with Kitui county launching the MyCounty app platform that aims to digitize county services for more efficient operations and increased revenue collection.

The platform that will offer services such as payment for county services, revenue management systems, citizen reporting and engagement tools and solutions around agriculture, health, utility bills and SME programmes will provide access to 400,000 users in 11 counties in Kenya.

“We are proud to partner with Kitui County to extend the transformative power of technology to its great people. The launch of MyCounty app platform in this county reflects our commitment to utilizing technology in making county services accessible and convenient for all, furthering our mission to connect, empower, and improve the lives of Kenyans,” said Nicholas Mulila, Chief Corporate Security Officer, Safaricom PLC.

The MyCounty App platform offers a comprehensive range of county services, including payment services such as parking, land rates, and single business permits. Additionally, it provides citizens with a platform for engaging with county leadership, reporting incidents, and utilizing the “Sema na Governor” feature, which facilitates direct communication with governors and share feedback towards improvement of county services.

Safaricom targets to roll out the MyCounty App platform to all 47 counties in Kenya while incorporating the unique elements specific to each county.

The App is accessible on different channels including a mini-App on the M-PESA Super App, Android App, iOS, Web, and USSD short code.