Liquid Intelligent Accelerates Digital Transformation in Tanzania

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has partnered with wingu.africa a pioneer provider of carrier-neutral data center services in Tanzania.

The company is also the foremost specialist carrier-neutral data center group in East Africa to introduce the second Azure Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) stack. This investment from Liquid Tanzania will provide a more conducive environment for local businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

“In 2021, we were the first to bring Azure Stack to Tanzanian businesses, helping them gain access to cloud solutions that met the local data regulatory requirements and efficiently run latency-sensitive business applications.

This is yet another milestone we achieved as we continue to work towards empowering our customers to adopt cloud and contribute to making Tanzania a digital economy,” said Manish Govindji, Acting CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Tanzania.

An Innovative Solution for Businesses to Meet the Local Compliance Standards

The innovative solution offered by Azure Stack HCI ensures that businesses meet the local compliance standards by letting customers run applications designed for virtualised infrastructure. Additionally, with the carrier-neutral offering from the Wingu group, companies have a further advantage of choosing the connectivity service provider.

“The Wingu group is thrilled to collaborate with Liquid Intelligent Technologies in introducing Tanzania’s second Azure Stack, a pivotal step in accelerating the nation’s digital transformation. By offering local businesses access to cutting-edge cloud solutions, we aim to empower them to thrive in the digital age.

“Our carrier-neutral data center complements this initiative, allowing companies to choose their preferred connectivity service provider. Together with Liquid, we are contributing to Tanzania’s digital economy, fostering economic ties, and leveling the technology playing field for local businesses.

“This partnership signifies a significant milestone in expanding technology access and affordability in Tanzania. We look forward to a future of increased connectivity, innovation, and growth for the region,” said Nicholas Lodge, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist at wingu.africa.

Solutions to Enhance Digital Transformation

Liquid’s continuous investment towards extending its fibre backbone and improving access to affordable digital solutions is critical to enhancing digital transformation in Tanzania and the rest of the continent. Ensuring local businesses have access to high-speed connectivity and digital services fosters economic and technological ties across countries.

Also, it levels the technology playing field for businesses as they push themselves to a global stage to compete against their counterparts in more developed economies.