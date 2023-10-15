Glencore Ferroalloys introduces coding and robotics in local schools

Glencore Ferroalloys is unwavering in its commitment to enhancing and educating communities with a focus on elevating everyday lives. The organization launched a project to equip young individuals with essential skills and knowledge for future success and problem-solving.

The pilot project aims to inspire critical and creative thinking in students chosen from rural schools near Glencore’s operations in Limpopo and North West Provinces. This shift frees up the future workforce to focus on strategic decision-making, creative problem-solving, efficient communication, and management activities.

Conroy van der Westhuizen, Chief CSI Manager, explained the project’s origins: “The pilot project began with Glencore identifying the educational needs that will be essential in the future to support communities and industries in achieving the necessary performance results, particularly in terms of machine learning and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

Daniel Nanchale, a grade 11 student at Tsukudu High School, expressed his enthusiasm for learning and preparing for the future. He noted that some robotics are founded on academic principles and aim to simplify academic and daily life through artificial intelligence programs like study assistants.

As we transition into the fourth industrial revolution, it is crucial to reflect on past achievements, future aspirations, and the necessary adaptations. The First Industrial Revolution relied heavily on physical labor and water- and steam-powered machinery in manufacturing.

The Second Industrial Revolution featured skilled workforces, electricity, assembly lines, and mass production.

The Third Industrial Revolution saw automation through computers, data, and information technology. It brought the physical and digital realms, integrating technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous machines.

In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, intelligent machines merged with innovative programming for technological advancement. This revolution combines the physical and digital worlds, leveraging AI, IoT, smart factories, and autonomous systems to manufacture products.

The changing landscape of future employment, driven by technology and innovation, is unfolding. With rising machine-human collaboration, individuals must master technology and data systems.