Ericsson Launches State-of-the-Art 5G Excellence Center

Ericsson announced the opening of a 5G Core (5GC) Excellence Center dedicated to serving the Middle East and Africa region. This state-of-the-art center will be a hub for innovation, collaboration, and the advancement of 5G technology.

The Excellence Center will allow Ericsson to showcase the immense potential of 5G technology through interactive demonstrations and real-world use cases. These applications span consumer services like fixed wireless access, cloud gaming, and enterprise offerings in media & entertainment and public safety.

Some of the key highlights of the 5GC Excellence Center experience include:

1. Architectural Brilliance: Exploring the future of 5G networks with a focus on cloud-native architecture. This architectural shift empowers networks with flexibility and agility, turning 5G promises into reality.

2. Strengthening 5G Operational Capabilities: Exploring seamless automation capabilities integrated into Ericsson’s 5G products, enhancing operational efficiency for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

3. Unlocking New Business Horizons: Demonstrating the power of network slicing and 5G network programmability for CSPs to create new revenue streams and innovative business use cases.

Lucky La Riccia, Vice President and Head of Cloud Software and Services at Ericsson Middle East and Africa emphasized the center’s role in supporting customers on their 5G monetization journey through practical use cases and innovation.

The 5G Lab, a part of the Excellence Center, is equipped with advanced 5G stand-alone infrastructure and high-speed networking equipment, offering a collaborative workspace for developing and testing innovative 5G applications. It will serve as a launchpad for commercialization and deployment, reflecting Ericsson’s commitment to turning ideas into market-ready products and services.

Said Zantout, Head of Operations Support Systems, Core and Cloud at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, highlighted the importance of the Excellence Center in driving innovation in the region by developing and testing innovative 5G applications.