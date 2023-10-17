The Future of Africa: 6 Crucial 5G Conversations

As MWC Kigali approaches, GSMA Intelligence anticipates the key themes and focal points that will dominate discussions at the upcoming 5G Summit.

Kenechi Okeleke sets out the key themes from the 5G in Africa 2023 Report which will be launched at the event:

: The approach to 5G in Africa must take into consideration the current connectivity landscape and unique market dynamics that could influence 5G rollout and adoption. In practice, this means phased and targeted 5G deployment in specific locations where there is a clear demand for 5G capabilities. Presently, 5G coverage in the region remains primarily concentrated in the busiest parts of major cities, yet growing demand for better connectivity will take 5G into new areas. For instance, MTN has deployed 5G networks in 13 cities across Nigeria. With ambitious plans, the operator intends to extend 5G coverage to 10% by the close of 2023 and 40% by 2025. Making 5G smartphones more affordable: Low-cost 5G smartphones are crucial for driving the adoption of 5G technology. Cheaper chipset designs have already enabled operators to offer 5G smartphones for as little as $150. However, this price point remains prohibitive for most consumers in Africa. To accelerate 5G uptake, operators can employ strategies such as device financing and one-time data bonuses for activating 5G devices. Ultimately, however, sub-$100 5G smartphones will be necessary to expand 5G adoption beyond the initial wave of consumers.

By GSMA Intelligence’s Kenechi Okeleke