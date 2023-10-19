Celebrating Hybrid Excellence: Nutanix Honors Its Sub-Saharan Africa Partners

Nutanix’s .NEXT on Tour event that took place today in Johannesburg, South Africa recognized and celebrated the achievements of its Sub-Saharan Africa partners.

The event was a testament to the company’s commitment to its 100% partner-led approach, where partners play a pivotal role in Nutanix’s growth and success.

Empowering Partners for Success

“At Nutanix we are focused on enabling partner autonomy, something we managed to deliver well on with our Elevate Partner Program, where we directed efforts on helping partners with sales, technical and services certifications, and building partner competencies on Nutanix solutions,” says Gerhard Fourie, Channel Sales Manager, SSA and IOI at Nutanix. “The next evolution of our journey towards partner autonomy is to ensure that our partners can see and deliver on the value in building businesses that lead with Nutanix. These awards are testimony to the fact that when you provide partners with the necessary tools, resources, and insights to successfully drive deals throughout the buying journey, they will succeed.”

Recognizing Excellence: The 2023 Sub-Saharan Africa Partner Awards

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the 2023 Sub-Saharan Africa partner awards, which recognized partners for their outstanding performance in various categories.

Partner of the Year 2023 – ET Works: ET Works took the top honor as Partner of the Year, showcasing their exceptional commitment to Nutanix solutions. Account Manager of the Year 2023 – Rob Keith from ET Works: Rob Keith’s prowess in managing accounts and fostering strong customer relationships earned him the accolade of Account Manager of the Year. Distributor of the Year 2023 – Pinnacle: Pinnacle’s efficiency in delivering Nutanix solutions to the market earned them the title of Distributor of the Year. Technical Rock Star of the Year 2023 – Johan Grove from iOCO: Johan Grove’s exceptional technical skills made him the Technical Rock Star of the Year, recognized for his prowess in implementing Nutanix solutions. Distribution Technical Rock Star 2023 – Gerhard Breytenbach from Pinnacle: Gerhard Breytenbach’s contributions to the technical aspects of Nutanix solutions earned him the title of Distribution Technical Rock Star. Rising Star of the Year 2023 – Co – Lab IT: Co – Lab IT’s innovative approach and rapid growth secured them the Rising Star of the Year award, signifying a promising future. Managed Services Partner of the Year 2023 – Datacentrix: Datacentrix excelled in managed services, making them the Managed Services Partner of the Year. Big Deal of the Year 2023 – Endemic: Endemic was awarded the prestigious Big Deal of the Year for their significant achievements in closing substantial deals.

A Strong Partnership for a Bright Future

Nutanix’s celebration of its Sub-Saharan Africa partners was not just a ceremonial gesture but a testament to the strength of the partnership. By empowering and recognizing the dedication, innovation, and excellence of its partners, Nutanix reiterates the importance of its collaborative approach.

Nutanix’s .NEXT on Tour event in Johannesburg, South Africa, was a celebration of the thriving partnership between Nutanix and its Sub-Saharan Africa partners. Nutanix’s commitment to partner autonomy and success is evident through its Elevate Partner Program.