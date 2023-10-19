Kaspersky’s Expert Advice: 7 Protection Tips from Targeted Attacks

“Protecting the industrial sector from targeted attacks requires a vigilant approach that combines robust cybersecurity practices with a proactive mindset. At Kaspersky, our experts follow APT developments, keeping track of their evolution and predicting their moves to detect their new tactics and tools. Our ongoing dedication to cybersecurity research is driven by a commitment to provide organizations with critical insights into the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. By staying informed and implementing the latest security measures, businesses can bolster their defense against sophisticated adversaries and safeguard their networks and systems,” comments Vyacheslav Kopeytsev, a senior security researcher at Kaspersky’s ICS CERT.

To avoid falling victim to targeted attacks, Kaspersky researchers recommend these 7 tips:

1. Provide your SOC team access to Kaspersky Threat Intelligence, offering over 20 years of cyberattack data.

2. Upskill your cybersecurity team with Kaspersky’s online training led by GReAT experts.

3. Establish continuous vulnerability assessment for effective vulnerability management, with solutions like Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity.

4. For endpoint detection, investigation, and incident remediation, implement EDR solutions like Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response.

5. Alongside essential endpoint protection, deploy corporate-grade security solutions, such as the Kaspersky Anti-Targeted Attack Platform, to detect advanced threats at the network level.

6. To combat social engineering attacks, Introduce security awareness training, including practical skills through the Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform.

7. Prepare your team, tools, and processes for incident response with specialized training like Digital Forensics and Incident Response in ICS by Kaspersky ICS CERT.