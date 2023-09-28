Telecom Egypt launches WeConnect, an innovative ecosystem, as a leading integrated telecom and major subsea cable operator in the region.

Enabling Agile Access to Egypt’s Subsea Cable Infrastructure with Globally Competitive Pricing and User-Friendly Digital Management

This platform offers agile access to Egypt’s extensive subsea cable infrastructure, allowing users to mix and match connectivity across the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea through an open and neutral model.

WeConnect, with its globally competitive pricing schemes, empowers users to effortlessly order cross-connectivity among the 14 subsea cable systems anchored at Egypt’s 10 cable stations, connected by 10 terrestrial routes spanning the country. Through WeConnect’s user-friendly digital interface, commercial agreements can be efficiently managed online, facilitating swift access to a growing number of subsea cable systems with enhanced agility, adaptability, diversity, and resilience.

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Telecom Egypt, emphasized their commitment to addressing connectivity needs by designing solutions and developing infrastructure.

He believes that WeConnect will accelerate the deployment of customers’ digital infrastructure and offer value by optimizing partners’ assets, ultimately enhancing the global end-user experience.

Fostering Scalable Connectivity: WeConnect Empowers Partners to Expand Services Globally Through an Open and Transparent Mode

WeConnect’s cross-connection ecosystem allows Telecom Egypt’s partners to log in and route their traffic through different systems, enabling scalable operations with full control over subsea cable connectivity.

This scalability has the potential to extend applications and services to billions of potential end users. Positioned as a global digital infrastructure hub with an open, neutral, and transparent cross-connection model, Telecom Egypt aims to be the preferred destination for international connectivity. The standardized pricing model facilitates partners’ ability to “land and expand” their digital infrastructure across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Seif Mounib, Vice President for International and Wholesale at Telecom Egypt, emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing global network reach for partners and optimizing their investment returns. WeConnect is seen as a significant step forward in achieving operational excellence and providing a transparent global digital infrastructure hub.

Telecom Egypt invests in 15 global subsea cables, leveraging Egypt’s Red Sea and Mediterranean coastlines, with more cables coming soon.

These investments ensure diverse landing locations, meeting growing connectivity demand and enhancing global connections through innovation.