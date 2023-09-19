Discovery Bank Launches ‘Tap To Give’ Virtual Card Campaign

As South Africa celebrates Heritage Month, Discovery Bank has launched an innovative virtual card campaign with the aim of supporting local sports development and showcasing its advanced digital payment features.

Supporting Sports Development Through Transactions

From now until the end of November 2023, every time a client uses their virtual card for 50 in-store transactions, Discovery Bank will make a donation of a rugby ball or netball on their behalf to support grassroots sports development. Clients can also show their support by using a free limited-edition TapToGive virtual card on their banking app.

Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank, highlights the unifying power of sports in the nation and the opportunity to demonstrate the safety and convenience of tap-and-go payments from digital wallets. This initiative enables supporters across the country to contribute to sports development at the grassroots level.

The beneficiaries of Discovery Bank’s virtual card campaign include organizations such as Tag Rugby® Association, VUKA Rugby, South African Deaf Rugby Association, Dreamfields, and Netball South Africa.

These organizations are dedicated to empowering communities, creating opportunities, and fostering unity in South Africa through sports development.

Kallner extends an invitation to those who are not yet clients of Discovery Bank, encouraging them to open an account, obtain a free virtual card, and participate in the TapToGive campaign. This emphasizes the collaborative effort to promote sports and make a positive impact in local communities.