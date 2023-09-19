Revolutionizing Healthcare Analytics with SAS® Health

SAS launches SAS® Health, an end-to-end healthcare analytics solution, addressing data integration challenges in the healthcare sector for improved analytics deployment.

Transforming Healthcare Data Management and Patient Care with a Unified Approach

This solution streamlines health data management, enhances data governance, and expedites patient insights.

These insights, spanning from proactive identification of clinical staffing gaps to visualizing screening center locations relative to patient populations, empower health systems to gauge the quality of each patient interaction and positively impact care for individuals with complex chronic conditions.

SAS Health is underpinned by a common health data model, offering predefined mappings to widely recognized industry standards. With minimal connection details, customers can swiftly address critical aspects of improving patient care. Leveraging analytics and the AI platform SAS® Viya®, SAS Health accelerates actionable insights, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Gail Stephens, Vice President of Health Care and Life Sciences at SAS, highlights the importance of a consistent data model and advanced analytics in healthcare delivery’s future. SAS Health presents an exceptional opportunity to advance patient care through enhanced data and analytics frameworks, enabling healthcare payers and providers to deliver better outcomes expeditiously.

Revolutionizing Data Integration and FHIR Adoption for Future-Ready Healthcare Solutions

SAS Health’s common health data model on SingleStore serves as a central hub for connecting diverse health data with clinical, financial, and operational information, reducing costs and simplifying data access. This cloud-native solution facilitates the swift ingestion of data from various industry standards, beginning with Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), in a user-friendly format.

The adoption of the FHIR industry data standard is on the rise globally, defining how healthcare information can be exchanged across different computer systems. Notably, major electronic health record (EHR) companies are swiftly embracing FHIR, with mandates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the US.

SAS Health is part of SAS’ commitment to invest $1 billion in AI-powered industry solutions over the next three years. This initiative builds on SAS’ extensive experience in tailoring solutions to industry challenges across various sectors, including banking, government, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy, and telecom/media.