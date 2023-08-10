Veeam Partners with East African Distributors to Expand Data Solutions

Axiz, a leading technology distributor in Africa, announced that it has been awarded the East Africa distribution rights for Veeam, a prominent data management solutions provider. This is a significant milestone in Axiz’s commitment to Africa, which has been an integral part of its growth strategy.

The company based in South Africa, offers a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge IT products and services and has a strong commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. It has established itself as a trusted partner for vendors, channel partners, and end customers.

As a dynamic distributor, the company offers an extensive range of technology solutions for industry-leading vendors, including Microsoft, Cisco, Synergy, Oracle, HP, and many more.

The distribution rights cover several countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia. With a decade-long successful collaboration with Veeam in other markets, Axiz’s expansion into East Africa is a natural progression to meet the growing demand for data management solutions in the region.

“We have in the past invested time and effort in building meaningful relationships with resellers in the region,” said Terence Barter. “This has allowed us to gain insights into its unique challenges and dynamics enabling us to navigate the complexities of operating in various African countries effectively.”