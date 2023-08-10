Unveiling Hybrid Cloud Observability: A Must-Attend Webinar for West African IT Heads

Hybrid cloud observability is a key concept for modern IT management, as it enables enterprises to monitor, analyze, and optimize the performance, availability, and security of their hybrid cloud environments. However, many IT leaders may not be fully aware of the benefits, challenges, and best practices of hybrid cloud observability, and how it can help them achieve their business goals.

That is why IT News Africa, in partnership with ATS Network Management, is hosting a webinar on August 16, 2023, titled “Observability – Is It Monitoring On Steroids or A New Frontier”. This webinar is designed to provide IT heads in West Africa with valuable insights and guidance on how to leverage hybrid cloud observability for their enterprises.

The webinar will feature speakers from SolarWinds and ATS Network Management, who are experts in the field of hybrid cloud observability. They will cover topics such as:

Observability – Is it Monitoring on Steroids or a New Frontier Essential for Enterprises Management?

Deep Insight into Observability as a Platform.

Common Implementation Pitfalls that Need to be Explored.

The webinar will also include a Q and A session, where the attendees can ask questions and interact with the speakers and other participants.

This webinar is tailored for West African IT operations managers, DevOps engineers, cloud architects, business leaders, and IT professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge of hybrid cloud observability. It is a great opportunity to learn from the best practices and experiences of global leaders in the industry, and to network with peers and experts from the region.

Registration is free and easy. All you need to do is to click here and fill out a simple form. You will then receive a confirmation email with the details of how to join the webinar.

Don't miss this chance to discover how hybrid cloud observability can transform your IT management and boost your business performance.