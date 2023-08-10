The gamer of today & the future

The stereotype of gamers as isolated individuals is outdated. Today, gamers are diverse, social, and successful, breaking barriers. Dell Technologies, with brands like G Series and Alienware, partners with eLearnAfrica to innovate and enhance gaming experiences.

The gaming industry’s growth led to new profiles, with no gender or age restrictions. South Africans embrace gaming for relaxation and entertainment. Research by Alienware and Researchscape shows the changing gamer landscape, with females, siblings, and even daughters engaging.

Gamers are dynamic and sociable, forming friendships and connections through games. They lead active lives, pursuing interests beyond gaming. In South Africa, gaming is a booming market, set to grow with a youthful population. Esports gains traction, creating diverse career opportunities.

Videogames build skills like strategy, teamwork, and leadership, relevant in the professional world.

Dell Technologies supports gamers with high-performance products, reflecting its commitment to evolving this dynamic industry. Gaming unlocks freedom, entertainment, and future readiness.

Dell Technologies offers a wide range of products for various gamer profiles, including the versatile G Series and powerful Alienware units.

By Chris Buchanan, Client Solutions Director, Dell Technologies South Africa