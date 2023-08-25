South Africa Gears Up for Its Landmark ICT Conference

Africa’s leading ICT conference, the Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference (SATNAC) is back again and this year, on the theme: The Augmented Era: Navigating Artificial Intelligence in a Connected Society.

Taking place from 27–29 August 2023, this event sees future innovators and industry giants alike come together with speakers and panelists representing local and international telecommunication, software, network and infrastructure providers.

The two-day conference features highly anticipated plenary sessions and presentations by thought leaders that focus on the latest developments in the ICT sector world-wide.

Leading the conversation on matters like innovation and transformation, the conference promises to challenge delegates to consider how ICT professionals should harness the opportunities and manage the risks of emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

In partnership with Telkom, Huawei, Amdocs, CSG, Nokia, OpenServe and ZTE, SATNAC 2023 coincides with the 25th year anniversary of the Telkom Centres of Excellence (CoE) programme.

Since its inception, the CoE initiative has been at the forefront of attempts to address the country’s shortage of skilled engineers, computer scientists, and related professionals and to build a skilled workforce for the future.

To date, it’s the largest coordinated ICT research effort in South Africa, in collaboration the private sector, academia and government.

Also speaking about the upcoming event, Dr Mmaki Jantjies, SATNAC Chairperson and Innovation and Transformation Group Executive at Telkom, says the conference and its inclusion of the launch of the CoE Report create opportunities for graduates to grow South Africa’s ICT knowledge, with an eye on becoming internationally competitive.

“For 25 years, the COE programme has empowered students to advance research and knowledge in ICT,” she reveals. “A major contribution towards building a skilled workforce for tomorrow. Enabling significant sector growth across the country.”

Over the years, Telkom has invested R125 million in the CoE programme. This has borne fruit, with 3 641 students graduating as engineers, computer scientists and related professions since its inception.

“The CoE programme is an asset to our organisation, but more importantly, to our country,” says Dr Jantjies. “For this reason, we are committed to ensuring it remains a sustainable venture for Telkom. While we’ve made incredible strides over the last 25 years, it’s clear the work of the COE is just beginning.”