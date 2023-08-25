BRICS Summit: A Clarion Call for Collaborative Technological Solutions

As leaders from BRICS nations conclude their annual summit the issue of collaborative technological use has become increasingly important.

In a world reliant on digital innovation, these nations have a unique opportunity to harness the transformative power of technology, bringing about meaningful societal change and progress.

Across Africa and the world, the profound influence of digital solutions is undeniable. However, we often see a disjointed approach to their adoption. This is where BRICS, with its melting pot of cultures and shared challenges, can spearhead a cohesive digital movement.

Each BRICS nation has its own economic identity, but technology transcends borders. An innovation that works in one country can easily be tailored and amplified in another.

Beyond the summit, the post-meeting phase presents a window of opportunity. By amalgamating resources, adapting best practices from one another, and promoting innovation, BRICS can not only leapfrog developmental challenges but also establish a global paradigm of excellence. But the benefits are not limited to macroeconomic scales.

Digital transformation is not just about numbers or businesses. It is about the upliftment of communities, the empowerment of the marginalised, and the creation of opportunities where there were none. Post this summit, it’s our collective responsibility to ensure that the spirit of cooperation translates into actionable blueprints.

Furthermore, an aligned technological vision among BRICS can lead to:

Economic resilience: Joint tech initiatives can insulate economies from global shocks, fostering shared growth and prosperity.

Improved governance: Shared digital governance models can lead to more transparent, accountable, and efficient administrations.

Cultural exchange: Technology can become a bridge, fostering deeper understanding and collaboration among the diverse cultures of BRICS nations.

Jointly building tech skills among nations requires a synergistic approach including; collaboration, shared resources, and mutual learning.

A starting point could be the establishment of international tech hubs and research centres, fostering an environment where experts from different nations collaborate on cutting-edge projects.

These hubs can offer specialised training programmes, knowledge transfer sessions, and cross-border internships, ensuring that skills and expertise are disseminated widely.

Additionally, BRICS nations should consider launching joint online platforms or digital universities, and tech skill development to ensure that even the remotest regions can access world-class education.

This will accelerate technological advancements as diverse perspectives come together to innovate, leading to faster problem-solving and a richer pool of ideas.

Economically nations stand to gain from a skilled workforce that can drive industry growth, leading to job creation and economic upliftment.

On a societal level, the widespread tech proficiency can bridge the digital divide, ensuring equal opportunities for all, regardless of geographical or socioeconomic status.

I believe that the potential benefits of collaborative technology adoption are immense and varied. With global challenges escalating, now is the opportune moment for BRICS leaders to champion a unified technological front, lighting the path to a brighter, more inclusive future.

By Vukani Mngxati, the CEO of Accenture in Africa