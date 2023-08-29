Senegalese Power Plant Opts for Wärtsilä Long-Term Service Agreement

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a long-term service agreement for two years with ContourGlobal, a global energy provider based in the U.S. The agreement covers the company’s Cap des Biches power plant in Dakar, Senegal.

The plant dispatches power to the national electricity distributor Senelec, and reliability of supply is essential. The Wärtsilä agreement is designed to ensure that the customer’s commercial and contractual terms and conditions are met. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in March 2023.

The Scope of the Agreement

The plant delivers an output of 86 MW. The scope of the agreement includes all spare parts for major overhauls of the engines, optional field service personnel to carry out maintenance tasks, along with a guarantee limiting the downtime during scheduled maintenance procedures.

“We have worked closely with Wärtsilä on projects in different countries, and appreciate the professional and highly qualified support that they are able to deliver. This agreement provides us with important guarantees that will allow us to supply electricity to the grid in line with our commitments. Furthermore, it provides predictability of costs, while freeing our people to focus on their core business,” said ContourGlobal’s CEO for Africa, Ara Hovsepyan.

“Our partnership with ContourGlobal has been strong for a number of years, and this agreement represents another step in furthering the relationship. Long-term service agreements are a central element in our lifecycle support approach to meeting the specific operational needs of our customers. They come with guarantees that promote both reliability and operational performance,” commented Marc Thiriet, Energy Business Director, Africa, at Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä has earlier supplied engines and energy storage systems for ContourGlobal power plants in various countries in Africa and the Caribbean.