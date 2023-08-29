Security Warning: Escalated Scam Activity Discovered During International Back-to-School Season

As students worldwide gear up for the impending back-to-school season, Kaspersky’s team of cybersecurity experts have uncovered an alarming increase in fraudulent activities. Preying on the frenzy surrounding academic preparations and purchases, cybercriminals launch sophisticated phishing campaigns targeting students, educators, and administrators alike.

Fake Laptop Giveaways: Baiting Unsuspecting Victims

One of the scamming tactics employed by fraudsters is the creation of fake giveaways promising students a chance to win a laptop. To be eligible for this seemingly attractive prize, victims are instructed to provide personal information and indicate their preferred laptop model.

In another version of this scam, individuals are prompted to share a specific link leading to a page with a prize-draw with 15 contacts through WhatsApp.

Subsequently, they are required to engage in the draw by registering via SMS. The allure of winning a laptop or another valuable item is the bait, but there is a catch: winners are informed that they must cover the delivery costs for their supposed prizes. This demand for additional payment serves as a distinct indicator of a fraudulent scheme.

The Enticement and the Catch: Signs of a Scam

Deceptive Scholarship Schemes: Exploiting Students’ Hopes

Another fraudulent form of deception revolves around fake scholarships. Scammers exploit students’ hope for financial aid, luring them into fraudulent scholarship schemes. Here’s how it works: victims are enticed by seemingly genuine scholarship offers that promise financial assistance.

In order to take advantage of this aid, students are asked to provide personal information, including sensitive data like Social Security numbers and bank details. This information is later used for identity theft and financial fraud.

Protecting Against Education Fraud: Expert Recommendations

To stay safe against education fraud, Kaspersky experts also recommend: