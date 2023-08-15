Kacha DigiFin Approved by National Bank for Commercial Operations

Kacha Digital Financial Service S.C. announces its official approval from the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) to commence full commercial operations.

This significant milestone firmly establishes Kacha as the nation’s inaugural privately licensed payment instrument issuer.

Kacha Integration with EthSwitch

Having obtained its pilot license from the National Bank of Ethiopia in June 2022, Kacha embarked on an intensive phase of testing and refining its innovative mobile money and other financial services.

In recent months, Kacha has successfully integrated with EthSwitch, the national switch, along with major banks and mobile money service providers.

This accomplishment represents a pivotal stride toward enhancing accessibility, interoperability, and efficiency within the Ethiopian financial landscape.

Set to Revolutionise Transactions in Ethiopia

The pilot phase showcased Kacha’s reliability, efficacy, and a strong commitment to compliance, security, and customer satisfaction.

Focused on customers, Kacha’s mobile money and financial services will revolutionize transactions in Ethiopia.

“We are elated to have garnered the endorsement from the National Bank of Ethiopia to initiate our commercial operations,” affirmed Abreham Tilahun, Chief Executive Officer of Kacha Digital Financial Service S.C.

“This accomplishment underscores our commitment to advancing financial inclusivity, modernizing payment systems, and propelling economic growth within Ethiopia.”