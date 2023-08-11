Airtel Africa Champions Africa’s Digitalization Agenda

Airtel Africa, prominent telecommunications and mobile money services provider operating in 14 African countries, has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing digitalization across the continent. This commitment aims to unlock fresh prospects and foster comprehensive, sustainable growth.

During a meeting with the President of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, the Group CEO of Airtel Africa, articulated the company’s intent to escalate investments aimed at aiding Malawi’s aspiration to achieve at least 20% internet access by 2030. This effort aligns with Malawi’s goal of becoming a self-reliant, industrialized middle-income economy.

Dr. Ogunsanya expressed, “Our mission is to catalyze transformation across the continent. Collaborating with governments and stakeholders, we aim to bridge the digital and financial divide. Digitalization holds immense potential for generating economic opportunities in Africa.”

President Chakawera reciprocated, stating, “We have mutually committed to expanding our government-business partnership with Airtel Africa. This collaboration aims to deliver meaningful socioeconomic value to all Malawians through progressive modern digital services. As we strive to evolve into a self-reliant, industrialized middle-income economy, Malawi relies on digital technologies to create fresh economic value, facilitating sustainable wealth and employment generation.”

Accompanying Dr. Ogunsanya on this visit was Charles Kamoto, the Managing Director of Airtel Malawi. Airtel Malawi, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa, is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange.