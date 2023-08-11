Artisse launches AI-enhanced photography app

Artisse, from the visionary William Wu’s company, is lauded as the photography industry’s biggest disruption in a decade.

In 2011, mobile editing apps marked a significant photography milestone. Now, in 2023, Artisse leads the wave of AI-generated apps, heralding the “AI generative era.”

Functioning as a generative image platform, the application empowers users to create remarkably lifelike self-photos in various settings, postures, and expressions.

Thoughtfully designed to cater to a diverse user base, Artisse seamlessly caters to individuals aspiring to craft stunning, professional-quality photos for their social media profiles, while also offering businesses expertly curated advertising visuals.

Creating Impact

In contrast to industry behemoths, Artisse takes pride in a bootstrap operation, an independent venture meticulously built from the ground up by an exceptionally diverse team. Notably, the team boasts a strong female representation, including an all-female team based in China. A testament to this bold company’s success is its global reach, spanning across continents and major language regions.

This remarkable team has woven the app with the personal narratives of people worldwide. While not everyone can physically visit the pyramids of Egypt or embark on a tropical island retreat, Artisse empowers users to become authors of their own unique stories. From home, individuals can now adventure: swimming with dolphins, exploring the Arctic, or dancing amid Saturn’s rings.

Such applications deeply resonate with the Artisse team, propelling their commitment to enriching lives through the capabilities of AI-driven photography.

CEO William Wu shares, “Personal photos represent life’s most cherished language – a universal means to preserve moments, convey our distinctive perspectives, and facilitate connections and friendships. Each day witnesses over 2.3 billion photos captured globally. Nevertheless, achieving the perfect shot remains intricate, time-consuming, and often out of reach. Our mission is to democratize beautiful photography, making it accessible to all.”

Global Reach

Artisse supports 35 languages, including major Asian ones like Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, where AI photo apps are already popular.

The app, now launching globally, marks a significant leap forward in reshaping the landscape of photography.