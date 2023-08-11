TCL Redefines South African Home Entertainment with QLED TV & Smart Tech

TCL, the world’s No. 2 TV brand and No. 1 98-inch TV and Google TV brand globally, has unveiled its latest television sets which will be introduced into the South African market later this year.
Expanding Imaginations Through Innovative Display Technology – Introducing the Latest Generation of TCL QD Mini LED with the 2023 C Series
This TV sets a new standard with its impressive 144Hz panel, Mini LED and QLED technology and will feature over 500+ full-array local diming zones. This unit will launch in the fourth quarter of the year in models from the 55’’ to 98’’, making this the largest and fastest Google TV to launch into the South African market.
Countless Colours and Endless Entertainment with All-New C745 & C645 QLED TVs
The real 144Hz VRR displays also provide better resolution for crisper visuals, so you can experience all the action without zigzagging, tearing, or blurring. This is TCL’s most advanced gaming TV and will be available to South African consumers in both the 55” and 65” models.