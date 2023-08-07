Accelerating Digital Transformation: Cloudmania’s Expansion in Mauritius

Cloudmania, launched by Liquid C2 in 2021, aims to support Africa’s digital transformation journey by opening its doors to the Mauritius channel partner ecosystem.

With partners in 22 countries across the continent, Cloudmania is dedicated to providing cloud and cybersecurity services to partners within an ecosystem defined by support, expertise, and enablement.

Exponential Growth and Recognition

Vinay Hiralall, Managing Executive of Cloudmania, proudly shares, “Our operations have grown exponentially; in the last year alone, we have grown from 100 partners to over 500. This highlights that our value proposition resonates with channel partners across the continent.

We have a deep understanding of the channel ecosystem and work with partners to provide the technical enablement, operational efficiency, and solution portfolio to drive their businesses forward.

Winning the Microsoft Partner of the Year award in Ethiopia and Côte d’Ivoire in 2022 and 2023, respectively, reinforces our commitment to delivering solutions that propel cloud adoption and partner growth and accelerate digital transformation for businesses in Africa.”

Empowering Channel Partners

All resellers partnering with Cloudmania receive access to a suite of market-leading solutions tailored to suit their customers’ needs.

The company aims to help channel partners better manage their business by creating a single-pane view via an always-on platform that assists with billing and subscription management services.

Additionally, partners have access to programs that drive sales enablement, marketing initiatives, and technical advisories. By alleviating backend operations, partners can focus more on their core business of expanding their operations and increasing their customer base.

Embracing the Power of Cloud and Cybersecurity

Cloudmania understands the critical role cloud and cybersecurity technologies play in today’s digital economy.

“Being recognized by one of the largest global hyper-scalers like Microsoft as ‘Partner of the Year’ is a testimony to Cloudmania’s unwavering commitment towards ushering change, development, and progress through technology, and we hope to win next year’s award for Mauritius,” concluded Hiralall.