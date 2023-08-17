A New Era of Smart Tech Cleaning: Solenco Debuts Robotic Vacuum

Solenco, a leading importer of award-winning lifestyle and air treatment technology, proudly presents the latest innovation from HOBOT: The LEGEE D8 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and its revolutionary companion, the LEGEE-Lulu 4-in-1 Cleaning Station. This dynamic duo is poised to redefine the landscape of smart cleaning technology, offering an unparalleled level of convenience and efficiency within the industry.

Versatile Cleaning Modes for South Africans

For South Africans in search of a hands-free and hassle-free cleaning solution, the LEGEE D8 boasts eight versatile cleaning modes.

From effectively removing hair and lint with its patented tangle-free suction to quieter and gentler Eco mode cleaning, the LEGEE D8 covers a comprehensive range. It effortlessly switches between floor types, smoothly transitioning from hard floors to carpets, making it ideal for homes with diverse flooring.

Advanced Navigation and Cleaning Precision

Renowned for its LEGEE™ SLAM Navigation system, the LEGEE range seamlessly integrates five distinct technologies to chart the optimal cleaning route. Its distinctive D-shape design and side brush ensure meticulous cleaning along edges, corners, and beneath cabinets, curtains, and furniture skirts.

Innovative Waste Management

The innovative 5X ECO Compactor™ feature includes a mini trash truck mechanism that significantly reduces trash occupancy, enhancing the efficiency of waste management.

LEGEE-Lulu 4-in-1 Cleaning Station: Elevating Efficiency

The newly introduced LEGEE-Lulu 4-in-1 Cleaning Station washes, dries efficiently, refills, and recharges the LEGEE D8, boosting energy efficiency with simultaneous actions. The station features an instantaneous drain system, eradicating messy sediment and reducing the need for manual maintenance.

Trevor Brewer, Director at Solenco, Speaks Out

Trevor Brewer, Director at Solenco, commented, “The LEGEE D8 and LEGEE-Lulu 4-in-1 Cleaning Station synergize to deliver an unparalleled cleaning experience. Our objective is to provide busy South Africans with effortless and energy-efficient smart home cleaning solutions, and these two products exemplify that commitment.”

Smart Cleaning, App-Controlled

App-controlled, the smart vacuum deftly maps, navigates, and cleans, handling vacuuming, mopping, spraying, and sweeping tasks seamlessly. The reciprocating mop emulates human-like cleaning, factoring in variables like water dispersion, movement speed, and wiping frequency. Employing Creative Voice Technology, the LEGEE D8 can even converse like a human.

“We are confident that the LEGEE D8 and LEGEE-Lulu 4-in-1 Cleaning Station will provide the touchless, hands-free experience sought by South Africans, revolutionizing their home cleaning approach and ultimately saving them precious time,” stated Solenco.