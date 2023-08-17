Treepz Appoints New Board Members

Treepz is thrilled to announce the finalization of its Board of Directors—a strategic move to enhance shareholder value and ensure sustainable expansion.

The appointment of the new Board of Directors stands as a pivotal moment for Treepz, positioning the company for accelerated growth in the coming months. Board shapes strategy, aligning with Treepz’s mission: optimize Africa’s 26 million autos utilization for sustainable growth.

Introducing Treepz’s Newly Appointed Board Members

Ebenezer Arthur, Board Member: With 18 years experience in sales, transportation, and technology, Ebenezer Arthur, the Managing Partner of Wangara Capital Partners, brings a distinguished perspective. He also serves as the Managing Director of Wangara Green Ventures, an impact-focused investment firm in Ghana, specializing in renewable energy, waste management, climate-resilient agriculture, and energy efficiency. Ebenezer’s insights into impact investing and business acceleration are pivotal for Treepz’s evolutionary path.

Adejare Rasheed Olaoluwa, Board Member: Rasheed Olaoluwa, with a sterling track record in banking and financial services, previously held the mantle of Managing Director/CEO at the Bank of Industry, Nigeria’s premier Development Bank. His strategic management and investment expertise will significantly bolster Treepz’s sustainable expansion and financial achievements.

Laura Venasse, Board Secretary: Laura Venasse, a Partner at LaBarge Weinstein, a distinguished Canadian business law firm, specializes in financial services, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs. Her acumen in law and business administration offers vital legal guidance and governance oversight to the board.

Jane Egerton-Idehen, Board Chair: A seasoned Fortune 500 technology Executive, Angel Investor, and strategic consultant, Jane Egerton-Idehen previously led sales for the Middle East and Africa at Meta (Facebook). Drawing from her extensive background in telecommunications and leadership roles at Avanti, Ericsson, and Nokia Siemens Networks, Jane’s insights will invigorate Treepz’s strategic path.

Treepz’s Continued Pledge to Sustainable Growth

Committed to fostering a sustainable and profitable future, Treepz remains resolute. Empowered by its recently formed Board of Directors and a clear roadmap, the company is ready to revolutionize car-sharing across Africa, creating value for stakeholders, clients, and partners.

With fervor, Treepz anticipates a future defined by ongoing growth, innovation, and success within Africa’s ever-evolving car-sharing landscape.