FNB Crowned SA’s Most Valuable Brand

FNB proudly retains the esteemed title of South Africa’s Most Valuable Brand in the 2023 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands rankings.

Boasting an impressive brand value of $3,402 billion, FNB has secured this accolade for the third time in four years. This year’s exceptional achievement follows FNB’s brand refresh in the previous year, wherein efforts were intensified to lead with integrated advice, fortified by its digital platform and reimagined digital interfaces.

Jacques Celliers, FNB’s CEO, on the Triumph

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB, expresses, “Recognition as South Africa’s Most Valuable Brand reflects the hard work and dedication of our FNB family – customers, staff, and communities.

These honors highlight our business success and our impact on individuals, families, and businesses through innovative financial and lifestyle solutions. As we celebrate 185 years in business, these accolades underscore our commitment to fulfilling our promise of helping customers achieve their aspirations.”

Evolution and Customer-Centric Approach

This recognition commends FNB’s substantial evolution in meeting customer needs and its emotional appeal that transcends mere value propositions. Experts have lauded FNB for its disruption and innovation through its digital platform, exceptional marketing, memorable advertising, and effective communication.

Faye Mfikwe, FNB’s CMO, on the Brand’s Transformation

Faye Mfikwe, Chief Marketing Officer of FNB, states, “Our brand’s evolution has strengthened customer relationships by understanding their needs beyond banking. Our marketing communicates our appreciation for their aspirations, reflecting our commitment to helping customers thrive.”

In recent months, FNB has garnered multiple accolades, including being recognized as the World’s Strongest Banking Brand by Brand Finance, Best SME Bank and Best Digital Bank in South Africa and Africa by Global Finance, and receiving the Best Use of Technology award for its eBucks Rewards at the 2022 International Loyalty Awards.

Holding the prestigious position of Best Foreign Exchange Provider in Africa for several years further solidifies FNB’s reputation as a trailblazer, seamlessly blending advanced technology with an unwavering dedication to customer experiences.