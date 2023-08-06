6 Ways Google is Using AI to Improve Lives in Africa

Africa is experiencing rapid growth in digital innovation. An increasing number of tech startups, innovation hubs, and initiatives that aim at leveraging technology to address various challenges and create new opportunities are on the rise.

The use of AI, its research, and its implementation across the continent proves for a promising transition into the 4th industrial revolution. Companies like Google, have used the power of AI for the benefit of

One of the global companies that has made significant investments into AI research is Google and they are making their mark in Africa. Google opened its first AI research center in Accra, Ghana’s bustling capital city in 2018.

The center houses research labs that serve as a hub to explore how the team can more effectively leverage AI to help solve pressing problems locally and globally.

Some of the significant ways in which Google uses AI to contribute towards the betterment of society is by mapping buildings in remote locations to provide better electricity.

Local researchers use the facility to collaborate with research teams across the globe to work on AI-based tools to create change for communities across Africa and abroad.

Here are six AI projects Google is working on from their Accra research center and beyond:

1. Mapping Buildings

Through Google’s Open Buildings dataset project carried out at the Accra research center, a combination of AI and satellite imagery is used to pinpoint the location of buildings. This helps the government and non-profit organizations better understand the needs of residents in order to offer their assistance.

Another example of an African non-profit that uses advanced modern technology to better African communities is Sunbird AI.

The Ugandan non-profit together with the Ministry of Energy in Lamwo district, uses Google’s dataset to study villages’ electrification needs to better plan potential solutions, such as prioritizing electricity in important areas like commercial centers.

2. Forecasting Floods

Google discovered that half of the world’s least-developed countries are in need of early warning systems for natural disasters, including floods. In Central African countries like Chad, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to a report by the UN Humanitarian Coordination Office (OCHA), torrential rainfall affected more than, 340,000 people living in 55,000 households in Chad in 2022 – which surpassed the figures from 2021 where 250,000 were affected.