Kura’s new Operations Director: Owen Campbell

Kura, a customer service outsourcer, has named Owen Campbell as its new Operations Director, recognizing his journey from a contact center advisor 11 years ago to his current role. Owen’s promotion highlights his dedication to operational excellence in the contact center industry.

CEO Brian Bannatyne stated, “Owen’s ascent at Kura showcases his deep grasp of operational intricacies and his talent for driving transformative initiatives. His unwavering commitment, efficiency achievements, and employee engagement have solidified Kura’s leadership.”

Owen’s dedication is evident through impressive accomplishments, including an 87% boost in sales conversion, outperforming competitors by 80% on similar KPIs, and effectively leading teams across two continents. His coaching led to a remarkable reduction in customer call response time, from 120 to 73 seconds, a 39% decrease.

Starting as an advisor granted Owen insight and empathy for his team’s positions. His rapid progression reflects Kura’s commitment to nurturing employee growth.