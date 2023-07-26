Violence Flairs as Kenyans Protest Against Tax Raises

The response to tax increases in Kenya has been progressively violent after days of protesting. Reports from the Guardian and Aljazeera show that the demonstrations are becoming a threat to human life.

Teargas and live ammunition have been used against protestors to try and halt the commotion. Rising living costs have pushed Kenyan’s to the brink of frustration. Clashes started breaking out in the informal settlements of Kibera and in the western city of Kisumu. The demonstrations are becoming excessively violent with multiple reports of a rising death toll.

On 14 July africanews.com reported 9 deaths and 300 arrests. Police brutality has been alleged by these reports that claimed police officers were stoned by protestors. Other unlawful activities like looting also took place.

Another report by apnews.com stated that police officers asked to keep the death toll secret and claims that an independent watchdog reported more than 27 deaths so far.

Protests were called for by the opposition parties, including former presidential candidate Raila Odinga in response to the rising tax increases. It was stated that Odinga’s followers believe that Kenya’s 2022 election was rigged against him. This has sparked mistrust in the current government led by President William Ruto.

The latest tax laws in Kenya enforces that individuals who earn more than 500,000 shillings are subject to a 32.5% tax rate and those earning income exceeding 800,000 shillings face a 35% tax rate.

In addition to these tax increases, a new housing tax of 1.5% and a medical insurance tax of 2.5% was also introduced when the finance bill was approved earlier this year. Accumulatively this adds up to a 40% tax amount that is deducted from the income of Kenyans to meet tax obligations.

//Staff Writer