Hewlett Packard Enterprise Joins AI Cloud Market with HPE GreenLake Expansion

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced its entry into the AI cloud market, expanding its HPE GreenLake portfolio to offer large language models (LLMs) to enterprises of all sizes.

This new service provides a multi-tenant supercomputing cloud platform for on-demand access to large-scale AI capabilities.

Introducing HPE GreenLake for LLMs, the first in a series of AI applications

Enterprises customize models, gain insights, build AI applications, and integrate for business and research-driven value. In collaboration with Aleph Alpha, a German AI startup, HPE GreenLake for LLMs offers a field-proven and ready-to-use LLM for text and image processing and analysis.

This is just the beginning of HPE’s AI applications. The company plans to launch a series of industry and domain-specific AI applications in the future, including support for climate modeling, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and transportation.

According to Antonio Neri, President, and CEO of HPE, the AI market is experiencing a transformative shift similar to the web, mobile, and cloud revolutions. By making AI accessible to all, HPE aims to drive innovation, disrupt markets, and achieve breakthroughs through its range of AI applications running on sustainable supercomputers.

HPE provides a supercomputing scale for AI training, tuning, and deployment

HPE GreenLake for LLMs offers access to Luminous, a pre-trained large language model from Aleph Alpha, supporting multiple languages. Enterprises customize models, gain insights, build AI applications, and integrate for business and research-driven value.

Jonas Andrulis, founder, and CEO of Aleph Alpha, praised HPE’s supercomputers and AI software for efficiently training Luminous, allowing critical businesses like banks, hospitals, and law firms to use it as a digital assistant, saving time and resources in decision-making processes. He expressed pride in being a launch partner for HPE GreenLake for Large Language Models and looks forward to expanding collaboration to offer Luminous as a cloud service, fueling new applications for business and research.

HPE GreenLake for LLMs runs on sustainable computing

HPE GreenLake for LLMs runs on powerful and sustainable HPE Cray XD supercomputers, eliminating the need for customers to invest in and manage their own costly and complex supercomputers. The offering leverages the HPE Cray Programming Environment, optimizing HPC and AI applications with a comprehensive set of tools for development and debugging.

The platform supports HPE’s AI/ML software, including large-scale model training and data management for trustworthy and accurate models.