Unleashing the Potential of Technology-Enabled Businesses in SA

The landscape of technology-enabled businesses is teeming with exciting growth prospects for savvy investors. In 2021 alone, technology companies and startups in South Africa raised an impressive $168.6 million in funding.

Continued Growth in 2022: A Remarkable Surge in African Startups

While local companies faced challenges last year, with a decline in the number of startups receiving funding, the continent witnessed a remarkable surge.

Over 600 African startups collectively raised $3.3 billion in 2022, a substantial year-on-year increase of 55.1%, as per Disrupt Africa’s 2022 African Tech Startups Funding Report.

Innovative Technologies Driving Investment Interest

Investors find these businesses irresistible due to their innovative use of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things, offering the potential to revolutionize entire industries.

Addressing Socioeconomic Challenges: South Africa’s Advantage

Moreover, many South African companies have the added advantage of addressing socioeconomic challenges head-on. Spearheading technological development, they drive progress in crucial sectors like healthcare, finance, education, and transportation. Investing in such ventures not only promises lucrative returns but also fosters overall technological advancement and economic growth.

Thriving Sectors in South Africa and Across the Continent

Edtech: Affordable and Technology-Driven Education Affordable and technology-driven education is experiencing exponential growth, both in South Africa and across the continent. Edtech’s personalized learning, gamification, online learning, and augmented and virtual reality are driving impressive growth and evolution. The shift towards remote work and learning has also fueled the demand for online education and training platforms. Startups offering innovative online learning solutions or technologies that enhance traditional classroom experiences are becoming increasingly attractive to investors. Cybersecurity: Addressing Security Challenges Similarly, cybersecurity is witnessing growth, with a rising need for cloud-based security platforms and AI-powered threat detection systems. Healthtech: Expanding Telemedicine Healthtech is another promising sector, with telemedicine expected to grow exponentially. Remote monitoring, supported by AI, is facilitating out-of-facility devices’ increased use, driving advancements in diagnostics and remote health management. In South Africa, health tech’s growth is fueled by the need to reduce healthcare costs, while access to brick-and-mortar health services remains a challenge for the rest of the continent. Fintech: Driving Financial Inclusion Fintech remains a key investment driver, addressing substantial constraints related to affordable banking across the continent. The sector is witnessing an acceleration of current trends, including digital payments, AI, machine learning, blockchain, and DLT solutions. Financial inclusion initiatives present attractive investment opportunities locally. Climatetech: Addressing Climate Change and Sustainability Additionally, the escalating concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability are propelling the demand for technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote renewable energy, and enhance resource efficiency. Climatetech companies offering clean energy solutions, sustainable transportation technologies, and innovations mitigating climate change effects may become appealing long-term investments. Notably, South Africa’s current energy crisis necessitates sustainable solutions that provide both short-term reliefs from disruptions like load shedding and long-term interventions to create stable national power grids.

Investing in Technology-Enabled Businesses: Considerations and Risks

When investing in technology-enabled businesses, investors should seek market viability, scalability, and innovative problem-solving approaches.

Although the potential rewards are enticing, investing in startups also entails risks.

Many startups fail to survive the initial stages of development, and successful ones face fierce competition and rapidly evolving market conditions. Investors must be prepared to embrace these risks and weather the market’s challenges.

Global Scale and Funding Trends

On a global scale, funding for startups has decreased, post-2022’s high liquidity period and global inflationary pressures, impacting potential exits. Unrealistic growth projections and resource-intensive early-stage business management are also risks worth considering.

Seizing Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Despite these risks, emerging markets like South Africa offer substantial traction, especially in health tech and fintech, where access and socioeconomic dynamics create vast opportunities. Forward-thinking investors can capitalize on these trends and reap significant returns in the future.

MIC: Leveraging Technology for Positive Change

At MIC, we wholeheartedly embrace technology-enabled businesses and actively seek partnerships with startups leveraging technology for positive change.

Our investments in edutech, health tech, and fintech reflect our commitment to leveraging technology for social and economic transformation.

Ultimately, technology-enabled businesses offer a world of possibilities, driven by market trends, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences.

Those willing to embrace the inherent risks can embark on a rewarding journey of growth and impact.

By Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company

.