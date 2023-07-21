ALX Tech Hub: Powering SA’s Tech Education

ALX, a pioneer in technology training and skills development, calls for the removal of barriers preventing South African youth from harnessing digital transformation opportunities.

Divesh Sooka, General Manager at ALX South Africa, emphasizes the need for collaboration, “Government, civil society and the private sector must rally to address infrastructural challenges and create opportunities for young people to acquire in-demand skills that will enable them to participate in the global digital economy.”

Fostering African Leaders and Bridging the Tech Talent Gap

In line with its mission to transform Africa by developing three million ethical and entrepreneurial leaders by 2035, ALX has announced the opening of its first ALX Tech Hub in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The Tech Hub will provide a co-working space, addressing critical infrastructure challenges faced by many South African students, such as access to high-speed internet and stable electricity.

Accommodating up to 1600 learners per day, the hub will serve as a platform for students to connect with mentors, industry professionals, and peers, fostering collaboration and innovation.

Through its Tech Hubs in eight countries across the continent, ALX aims to build the largest pool of trained technical professionals in Africa, contributing to the global effort to address the predicted tech talent shortfall of over 85 million people by 2030.

As part of African Leadership International (ALI), ALX is connected to an innovative ecosystem of institutions with the shared ambition of curbing unemployment in Africa and enabling two million young professionals to secure meaningful work opportunities by 2030.

Since 2021, over 85,000 learners have graduated from ALX, with approximately 85 percent of its graduates finding employment within six months of completing their training.

ALX’s blended learning model, combining online learning with in-person training, has shown reduced drop-off rates and improved performance among learners.

The organization plans to expand its Tech Hubs across the country to support hybrid learning on a national scale.

Rejuvenating SA’s Youth and the Inner City

Situated in the vibrant inner-city hub of Braamfontein, to empower SA youth with digital skills for employment opportunities.

ALX Tech Hub nurtures tech professionals with technical and soft skills, vital for success in high-growth industries.

ALX’s inclusive training programs aim to democratize access to tech education, fueling South Africa’s active participation in the global tech revolution.

Regardless of prior formal tech background, ALX’s programs equip learners with practical, sought-after skills, serving as a launchpad for their careers.

Beyond technical prowess, the programs focus on nurturing soft skills like critical thinking and adaptability.

South Africa’s Youth Employment Scramble

Stats SA survey shows 46.5% youth unemployment, highlighting pressing skill inadequacy and joblessness in South Africa.

According to Sooka, providing South Africa’s youth with digital skills will drive employment, encourage entrepreneurship, and contribute to substantial economic growth. It is crucial for the future of the country and its youth to foster meaningful and sustainable participation in the economy.