Union54 Ventures into Africa’s Super App Landscape with ‘ChitChat’ Launch

Union54, a provider of innovative digital financial solutions, and Mastercard, a global payments technology company, jointly announced the launch of ChitChat, a social commerce platform.

This collaboration represents a further step in their partnership, as Mastercard integrates its payment and USD Debit Card features into ChitChat, enabling card issuance in African markets, starting with Angola, Tanzania, and Ghana.

ChitChat, developed by Union54, allows consumers across Africa to engage in encrypted chat conversations. Users can send money to each other, access a USD Debit Card, and make purchases within the app’s digital storefronts.

The beta rollout of ChitChat’s card and payment features will initially cover Angola, Tanzania, and Ghana, with plans to expand to additional markets later this year.

The partnership between Mastercard and Union54 sets a new standard for payments in the African market, leveraging Union54’s leading product offerings and Mastercard’s secure payment technology to provide Africans with a range of financial services.

Union54 has previously issued over 2 million cards in collaboration with Mastercard, and ChitChat aims to enhance the value for African users while delivering top-notch payment solutions.

Perseus Mlambo, CEO of Union54, expressed enthusiasm for the ChitChat product launch and the expanded partnership with Mastercard.

Mlambo believes that mobile payments and chat platforms can play a vital role in boosting trade across Africa, and their goal is to build a platform that accelerates this vision.

By integrating payments into a chat platform and providing everyone with on-demand USD cards, Union54 aims to empower users on their own terms.

Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager at Mastercard, Southern Africa, shared his excitement about deepening the partnership with Union54, “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Union54 as we work towards creating a world beyond cash. Our collaboration will not only enable us to expand our reach into new markets, but it will also provide consumers with a secure and convenient way to access financial services.”